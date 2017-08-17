AARP and Microsoft team up to warn about tech support scams

Scammers are growing bolder and finding new ways to prey on victims, to either get their money or personal information, by convincing them their computer has been hit by a virus. Some are also claiming to be from well-known tech companies, like Microsoft and Apple.

Courtney Gregoire, from Microsoft's Digital Crimes Unit, shared more about how the scams work, and how to protect our computers and personal information.

Microsoft has partnered with AARP to help alert viewers about scams and other tech alerts. For more information, visit www.AARP.org/Seattle

