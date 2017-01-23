SEATTLE - It’s cold, it’s rainy, it's time for a vacation. Lisa Anciaux from AAA Washington joins us for Cruise Month, talking about the special Caribbean Cruise in March, the AAA WA President’s Cruise. If this trip doesn’t call your name, think about attending the 2017 AAA Cruise Show in Bellevue on January 28. Travel experts and travelers gather to discuss tips and trends for the perfect vacation. Admission is free and comes with plenty of special benefits just for going. Who wouldn’t want $100 of onboard spending credit?

