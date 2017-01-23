KING
AAA's special Caribbean Cruise this March

Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PST January 23, 2017

SEATTLE - It’s cold, it’s rainy, it's time for a vacation. Lisa Anciaux from AAA Washington joins us for Cruise Month, talking about the special Caribbean Cruise in March, the AAA WA President’s Cruise. If this trip doesn’t call your name, think about attending the 2017 AAA Cruise Show in Bellevue on January 28. Travel experts and travelers gather to discuss tips and trends for the perfect vacation. Admission is free and comes with plenty of special benefits just for going. Who wouldn’t want $100 of onboard spending credit?

