A Virginia Mason Clinical Trial Can Reduce Food Allergies

SEATTLE - A new clinical trial may help reduce food allergies thanks to Virginia Mason and the Seattle Food Allergy Consortium. Dr. David Jeong, an asthma and allergy specialist at Virginia Mason, explains how a new oral desensitization immunotherapy can help children with peanut and tree nut allergies on this New Day segment.

Dr. Jeong is joined by 11-year-old Isabelle Thomelin, who participated in a similar clinical trial in 2015-2016 which Dr. Jeong was an investigator on. Thomelin was severely allergic to peanuts and tree nuts, and an immunotherapy technique combined with a designer medicine has allowed her to eat both. She continues to eat six peanuts, three walnuts, and two cashews daily to maintain the effects of the treatment.

For more information or to enroll in the new immunotherapy trial for allergies, email CRP@benaroyaresearch.org or call 206-342-6915. If anyone is interested in the allergy registry, you can email allergy@benaroyaresearch.org or call 206-342-6500 for information.

