A therapist and a mother team up for a comprehensive new book about Autism

A behaviorial therapist has teamed up with the mother of a child on the Autism spectrum for a new book taking a unique approach to diagnosis and all that comes next. The book is called, Your Child Has Autism. Now What? - A Collaborative guide for parents of a newly-diagnosed child. Co-authors Casi Olson and Carrie Woolman shared more about their respective experiences with Autism (Casi as a therapist, Carrie as a mom), and how they hope the book with help others.

