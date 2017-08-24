A tasty recipe for National Waffle Day!

Danielle Jeffrey from Seattle's Sweet Iron Waffle Bar shows us that waffles aren't just for breakfast anymore.

Their shop offers a wide variety of waffle creations, including savory options.

Here is the recipe for the Grilled Peach with Mascarpone and Rosemary Caramel Waffle she made on the show today:

Grilled Peach with Mascarpone and Rosemary Caramel Waffle

Mascarpone Whipped Cream:

· 4 ounces mascarpone cheese

· 1/4 cup sugar

· 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

· 1 cup heavy cream

1. In a medium bowl, combine mascarpone cheese and sugar. Whip at high speed (standing mixer or by hand) until completely combined.

2. Add vanilla and heavy cream, and mix at a low speed until it is mostly combined. Increase speed to high and whip until stiff peaks form. Cover and place in the refrigerator.

Rosemary Caramel Sauce:

· 1 cup whipping cream

· 1 rosemary sprig

· 1 cup granulated sugar

· 1 tablespoon butter

· 4 tablespoons of water

3. Heat the cream and rosemary in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally until the cream reaches a gentle boil. Remove from heat and discard rosemary. For a stronger rosemary flavor, leave the rosemary to steep in the cream for 5-10 minutes.

4. Stir granulated sugar in a 12-in. frying pan. Cook over medium-high heat, occasionally picking up pan and swirling mixture. Use the water to

encourage sugar on the side of the pan to wash down. Once the sugar is deep golden, immediately remove pan from heat. Add a small amount of cream (it will bubble), and whisk until smooth. Continue to whisk and add the additional cream, and finally the butter. Place the caramel sauce in a glass container and set aside. Will keep for 10 days in the fridge.

Grilled Peaches:

· 4 peaches (halved and pit removed)

· grapeseed or canola oil

· mint or blackberry for garnish

5. Heat grill to high. Brush peaches with oil and grill until golden brown and just cooked through (3-5 min).

6. Fill the center of the peaches (or cut peaches into smaller wedges) with mascarpone whipped cream, place on waffle and drizzle with rosemary caramel.

7. Kiss your cares goodbye!

