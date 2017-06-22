A sneak peek performance of what's to come at the Madaraka Festival

Award winning reggae & dancehall artist from Ghana

For the fourth year, the Madaraka Festival returns for an incredible evening of music and purpose. This year's theme, 'African Music and Fashion,' hopes to defy stereotypes and showcase these topics in a different light through feature performances and a runway fashion show.

One Vibe Africa, the lead organizer of the Madaraka Festival, strives to create cultural and innovative programs and events to promote social welfare and economic empowerment for youth in the Manyatta slum of Kisumu, Kenya.

Simon Okelo from One Vibe Africa visited New Day Northwest Studio alongside reggae & dancehall artist Samini to give us a preview of what to expect at the festival.

Saturday June,24th

325 5th Avenue N

Seattle, WA 98109

