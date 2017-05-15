A sneak peak into all things SIFF

Interim Artistic Director Beth Barrett previews SIFF 2017.

It's that time of year again! The Seattle International Film Festival starts May 18th and runs through June 11th. This year's festival is featuring 400 films and represents 80 countries.

Interim Artistic Director Beth Barrett gives us a sneak peek into the films you can't miss and all the exciting events SIFF has in store this year. From a wide variety of films to interactive exhibits accompanying some of the screenings.

For more information on the festival, check out their website here.

© 2017 KING-TV