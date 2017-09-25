A night of Northwest luxury for nearly-weds at Urban Unveiled

SEATTLE - It is safe to say that planning a wedding can be the most exciting yet stressful experience for nearly-weds. Urban Unveiled wants to help relieve some of that stress. The annual event connects soon-to-be brides and grooms to premiere wedding vendors to make nuptial dreams come true.

In this New Day segment, Michelle Derouen, associate publisher of Seattle Bride, showcases some dresses from Luly Wang, a cake from The Sweetside, and a floral arrangement from the Rented Elegance.

This year's theme is Northwest Luxury, drawing from the mood and unique characteristics of the Pacific Northwest. Plan your dream wedding while sipping on wine and enjoying food and deserts. The Fairmont Olympic Hotel (411 University St., Seattle, WA) will host Urban Unveiled Sunday, October 1st from 5-9 p.m.

