A New Day staff favorite: Stout's cauliflower flatbread!

The New Day staff frequently orders lunch out after we tape our show. One dish from Stout really caught our attention, so we decided to ask them to show us how their Cauliflower flat bread is made!

Chef Fernando Buitron shared the recipe!

Cauliflower Artisan Flatbread recipe:

Flatbread

1 pound of Flour

¼ pound Semolina

½ Tablespoon Salt

¼ teaspoon Yeast

¼ teaspoon Brown sugar

1 ½ cups Water

1 ½ Tablespoon Olive oil

Combine flour, semolina, salt, yeast and brown sugar in a mixer. Mix with a bread hook. Add water and mix for about 2 minutes. Add 2/3 of the oil and mix for 14 minutes. Add remaining oil and mix for about 2 minutes. Set in a warm place and let dough rest 35-45 minutes covered with plastic wrap. Portion dough in 5 ½ ounce balls. Roll out on floured board. Grill in oiled pan for 10-12 seconds on each side. Place contents on flatbread. See flatbread recipe below.

Sonoran Chile Aioli

1 teaspoon of chipotle chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1/3 teaspoon ground black pepper

4 egg yolks

6 oz. olive oil

3 Tablespoons sesame oil

1 2/3 Tablespoons lemon juice

2 Tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon salt

2 Tablespoon chopped chives

In advance make aioli and refrigerate. Toast chili powder and cumin in a frying pan. Set aside. Blend pepper, egg yolks and toasted spices in a blender. Then add olive oil and sesame oil, blend thoroughly. Add remaining ingredients and emulsify.

Cilantro Chimichurri

2 oz fresh cilantro

2 oz Italian parsley

1/2 cup olive oil

2 oz green onions

1 whole jalepeno seeded

1 tsp salt

1 tsp fresh garlic

lime juice squeezed from one whole lime

In advance combine ingredients in a blender until smooth.

One Flatbread

2 oz. of Sonora chile aioli- see recipe above

1 oz. of Cilantro chimichurri- see recipe above

2 oz. of Queso Fresco

2 oz. of Pasilla roasted cauliflower- lightly coat cauliflower with olive oil then add a pinch of salt and pepper and ground pasilla pepper. The roast in frying pan.

1.5 oz of Roasted corn

8 Roasted teardrop tomatoes

Garnished with:

2 tsp. of Cotija cheese, 2 tsp. of Mexican crème & 2 tsp. of green onions cut into 1/4" slices.

Spread sauces evenly over crust, leaving 1/4"-1/2" clean to create crust edge.

Distribute cheese evenly over crust.

Arrange cauliflower on cheese.

Arrange corn on cauliflower.

Arrange tomatoes evenly on pizza.

Bake on rack in 425' oven for 6 mins.

Sprinkle with cotija cheese then zig zag Mexican cream across pizza. Sprinkle with green onions.

