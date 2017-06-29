A new book looks at the impact we have on each other

Blip by Ken Boynton

Author Ken Boynton shares the life-changing experience he had that led him to author the fable, BLIP.

In 2009 Boynton had a close brush with death. he was part of the 2% that had an atypical reaction to the H1N1 virus. In the 8 months it took to recover from kidney failure and sepsis, he had a lot of friends and clients ask what he would creatively “do” with the experience.

A few years later he wrote BLIP. It’s a fable. A quick read about the life of the Earth and our very short time on it, and how to reconcile that and make it valuable.

BLIP is available at Amazon.com or on Ken's website.

