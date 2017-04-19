A new approach to genealogy with DNA testing

Alan Whitman grew up in the Bay Area with his parents, Harry and Gladys. In the seventh grade after a biology lesson on traits, Alan discovered that he was adopted.

Years later, with a wife and children, Alan stumbled across DNA testing for adopted children. He decided to try it, and a few short weeks later, his results were in and he was able to track down his birth parents.

Today Alan shares his story, the process of locating his parents through DNA testing, and his deep appreciation for his adopted family. While Alan notes that his quick response time with his DNA test was rare, he recommends DNAAdoption as an incredible resource for people to start with.

