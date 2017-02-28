A mother's mission to provide help and hope for premature babies

According to the March of Dimes, in the US, one out of ten births does not go to full-term. And while medical technology for premature babies is better than ever, it can still mean heartbreak for many families. A Snoqualmie Valley mom has transferred her grief, into a mission to help other moms and hospitals.

Heather McNeel shared more about her son Hudson, who was born 15 weeks early and weighed less than 1.5lbs, and about the foundation she created in his memory to help educate and support other families, and raise awareness about, and support Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) and the medical teams who care for the babies.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Hudson David McNeel Foundation

Connect with the foundation on Facebook

Copyright 2017 KING