A mother's mission to provide help and hope for premature babies

Heather McNeel shared more about her son Hudson, who was born 15 weeks early and weighed less than 1.5lbs, and about the foundation she created in his memory to help educate and support other families, and raise awareness about, and support Neonatal Inten

KING 12:36 PM. PST February 28, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories