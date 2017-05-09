KING
A midlife reckoning, Seattle native discusses new book

Margaret Larson, KING 11:00 AM. PDT May 09, 2017

Seattle Weekly film critic, journalist, writing instructor at the University of Washington, and mother Claire Dederer discusses being a mother and her personal desires. Her new memoir, "Love and Trouble: A Midlife Reckoning," recounts her experiences.

Find the book here

Catch Claire's upcoming book launch: 

Eagle Harbor Book Company

Bainbridge Island

7 p.m.

Find more details on the website, click here

You can also see Claire at Town Hall in conversation with KEXP May 12th at 7:30 p.m., more details on the website, click here.

 

