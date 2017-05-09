A midlife reckoning, Seattle native discusses new book

KING 5 New Day Northwest logo (Photo: KING 5)

Seattle Weekly film critic, journalist, writing instructor at the University of Washington, and mother Claire Dederer discusses being a mother and her personal desires. Her new memoir, "Love and Trouble: A Midlife Reckoning," recounts her experiences.

Find the book here.

Catch Claire's upcoming book launch:

Eagle Harbor Book Company

Bainbridge Island

7 p.m.

Find more details on the website, click here.

You can also see Claire at Town Hall in conversation with KEXP May 12th at 7:30 p.m., more details on the website, click here.

