A look back on the 2017 Boeing Classic

SEATTLE - The annual Boeing Classic completed its 13th event this past August. Raising more than $6 million over the last 12 years, the Boeing Classic is the Pacific Northwest's premiere annual PGA Tour Champions. This charitable event raises money for Virginia Mason-funded health initiatives, specifically the Benaroya Research Institute and its autoimmune disease science advances.

In this New Day segment, Brian Flajole, Boeing Classic tournament director, and Dr. Jane Buckner, from the Benaroya Research Institute, talk about the benefits of this event, its 13-year history, and what makes this event special.

