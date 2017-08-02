A conversation with Seahawks tackle Germain Ifedi

On the field, Germain Ifedi is a crucial part of the Seahawks offensive line. This season, he's moving from guard to tackle, and taking a huge step in his personal life, too, to motivate himself and others!

Germain stopped by to chat about training camp and some important projects off the field, including a fun promotion called Hawk @ the Office, where Seahawks players visit local companies to motivate the staff.

The Seahawks' first home preseason game is just a couple of weeks away -- Friday, August 18th at 7:00pm, against the Vikings at CenturyLink Field.

Connect with Germain on Instagram and Twitter: @GermainX1

