A conversation with rock powerhouse Geoff Tate

Geoff Tate tells us a bit about his 35 years in the music business

Su Ring, KING 12:52 PM. PDT March 14, 2017

Geoff Tate is one of the most recognized voices in rock and heavy metal, spending more than three decades as the original front man for the Grammy-nominated band, Queensryche.

Geoff''s in the midst of a worldwide solo tour, performing acoustic versions of some of Queensryche' biggest hits, as well as his favorites. He and his band performed one of his biggest hits, then joined guest host Saint Bryan for a walk down memory lane.

NOTE: This is the interview CLICK HERE to watch the performance

Geoff Tate The Whole Story "Ryche" Acoustic Tour 2017 is in Seattle for two performances at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley"

Tonight (Tuesday, March 14) at 7:30pm - CLICK HERE for tickets

Wednesday, March 15 at 7:30pm - CLICK HERE for tickets

Connect with Geoff on Facebook and Twitter:  @GeoffTate

