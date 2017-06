A unique procedure can give patients radiant new smiles that last a lifetime. It's called Same Day New Smile, and it was pioneered by Dr. Shawn Keller from Smiles By Design in Redmond.

Dr. Keller and patient Dana Turner, shared more about how the procedure works.

Connect with Dr. Shawn Keller, DDS - Smiles by Design on Facebook

© 2017 KING-TV