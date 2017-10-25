KING
Close

A better life begins with a better back

Personal trainer Corey Galusha show off exercises to strengthen bad backs.

Su Ring, KING 12:01 PM. PDT October 25, 2017

Corey Galusha is a personal trainer with 19 years of experience transforming people's lives for the better. Today on New Day Northwest, Corey shows us exercises to strengthen a bad back.

Corey's company- Ultimate Results Mobile Personal Training- offers clients personal training, boot camps, and more services that target weight loss and overall health and strengthening.

Visit his website for information and services.  

Connect with Corey on Facebook 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories