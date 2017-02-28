KING
85°C Bakery Cafe, or the Starbucks of Taiwan, comes to Seattle

February 28, 2017

SEATTLE - Coffee holds its flavor best at a steady 85°C, which is how the popular Taiwanese Bakery Café got its name. 85°C Bakery Café is known as the Starbucks of Taiwan and the best Taiwanese import to come to Seattle since Din Tai Fung. Each store offers individually brewed cups of coffee using Guatemalan coffee beans and an in-shop bakery with over 50 varieties baked fresh by the hour. Today, 85°C’s very own Peter Serrano makes one of their gourmet layer cakes. 

