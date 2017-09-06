https://www.tiffanytunes.com/photos

SEATTLE, WASH. - 80's pop princess Tiffany stopped by New Day to perform her newest single "Can't Stop Falling". The release of this single followed her latest album A Million Miles, which debuted in 2016.

Selling over 15 million albums to date, Tiffany has cemented her status as a powerhouse hit maker and go-to songwriter. She also set a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her debut album.

Tiffany is doing an acoustic show tonight at 8pm at Club Substation in Ballard.

She'll also be performing alongside Debbie Gibson and Downtown Julie Brown in the Totally 80s Tour

Friday, September 8th in Yakima, WA. Get Tickets

Saturday, September 9th, in Manson, WA. Get Tickets

