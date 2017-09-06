KING
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

80's Pop Star Tiffany Performs New Single

80s Pop Princess Tiffany stopped by New Day to perform her newest single "Can't Stop Falling" this morning.

Heidi Eng and Abby Luschei , KING 2:06 PM. PDT September 06, 2017

SEATTLE, WASH. - 80's pop princess Tiffany stopped by New Day to perform her newest single "Can't Stop Falling". The release of this single followed her latest album A Million Miles, which debuted in 2016. 

Selling over 15 million albums to date, Tiffany has cemented her status as a powerhouse hit maker and go-to songwriter. She also set a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her debut album.

Tiffany is doing an acoustic show tonight at 8pm at Club Substation in Ballard.

She'll also be performing alongside Debbie Gibson and Downtown Julie Brown in the Totally 80s Tour

 

 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories