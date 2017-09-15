80's pop star Tiffany is back with new music

SEATTLE, WASH. - 80's pop princess Tiffany stopped by New Day to perform her newest single "Can't Stop Falling". The release of this single followed her latest album A Million Miles, which debuted in 2016.

Selling over 15 million albums to date, Tiffany has cemented her status as a powerhouse hit maker and go-to songwriter. She also set a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her debut album.

