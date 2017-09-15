KING
80's pop star Tiffany is back with new music

80s Pop Princess Tiffany stopped by New Day to perform her newest single "Can't Stop Falling" this morning.

Heidi Eng and Abby Luschei , KING 11:45 AM. PDT September 15, 2017

SEATTLE, WASH. - 80's pop princess Tiffany stopped by New Day to perform her newest single "Can't Stop Falling". The release of this single followed her latest album A Million Miles, which debuted in 2016. 

Selling over 15 million albums to date, Tiffany has cemented her status as a powerhouse hit maker and go-to songwriter. She also set a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her debut album.

 

