71st Annual Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games & Clan Gathering

The 71st Annual Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games and Clan Gathering is right around the corner. The event features traditional Scottish music, bagpipe bands, dancers, lots and lots of food, and of course, tartan all over the place!

Sharon Ritelis, from the Seattle Scottish Highland Games Association, previewed this year's festival, along with several dancers, a piper, and an array of Scottish treats.

The 71st Annual Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games and Clan Gathering takes place July 29th and 30th at the Enumclaw Expo Center, with special events taking place Friday, July 28th that are open to the public.

