71st Annual Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games & Clan Gathering
The 71st Annual Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games and Clan Gathering is right around the corner. The event features traditional Scottish music, bagpipe bands, dancers, lots and lots of food, and of course, tartan all over the place!
KING 12:36 PM. PDT June 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Air Force member to march in Pride Parade
-
Man attacked near Chambers Bay golf course
-
"100 deadliest days of summer" for young drivers
-
Amazon's stock tops $1,000 for the first time
-
Lost & found: World War II medals
-
Highlights of Seattle Pride Parade
-
Debate over adding colors to Pride flag
-
Meet the people of Seattle Pride
-
Wallet Found Decades Later
-
White House 'confident' travel ban is 'fully lawful'
More Stories
-
New study of Seattle's $15 minimum wage says it costs jobsJun 26, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
-
Is Amazon getting too big?Jun 26, 2017, 9:01 a.m.
-
Supreme Court reinstates parts of travel ban; will…Jun 26, 2017, 7:37 a.m.