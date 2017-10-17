7 nifty gadgets that make anyone's life easier

Steve Greenberg, author of Gadget Nation, discusses 6 gadgets that make anyone's life easier.

Steve Greenberg, author of Gadget Nation, calls himself the Innovation Insider; and rightfully so. Greenberg finds off-beat gadgets and showcases new inventions for a living, and joins us on New Day to discuss 6 of his favorites:

PROBLEM: You want to start making your home a smart home but you are the least handy person in the world—what should you get?

SOLUTION: Switchmate – is the only snap-on smart lighting system in the world that requires NO TOOLS or rewiring. Switchmate installs in less than a minute to give you ultimate control over your lighting and home appliances. The smart light switch magnetically attaches over your existing switch plate, has built-in voice control, 2 customizable timers, and offers the exclusive ‘Welcome Home’ feature to automatically turn your lights on when you arrive home. The power outlet is just as easy to install and offers additional features. Control your lamps, fans, space heaters or appliances remotely with your phone. Each socket can be controlled individually, so you get 4 custom timers in one outlet. There’s even 2 built-in USB charging ports on the outlet, so you can charge your devices without taking up a wall outlet. The Lighting Power Pack, which retails for $129.99, offers 2 instant smart lighting switches and 1 smart power outlet, making it the perfect gift for grandparents, parents, renters, tech enthusiasts, college students and more. Download the free companion App from the Google Play and Apple App Stores, and use your smartphone to turn your house into a smart home in less than a minute. Switchmate light switches start at just $29.99 and are designed for standard Toggle and Rocker switches. The Power Outlet is priced at $39.99. Find Switchmate products on Amazon and at Walmart, Target, Home Depot & Costco stores. For more info go to www.switchmatehome.com

PROBLEM: So many remotes—how can you reduce your remote count when streaming video to your TV?

SOLUTION: Sideclick — is a slim universal remote for streaming devices that makes streaming much easier for the entire family. Sideclick is a universal remote that attaches to the streaming device remote so you can control the TV, sound bar, and streaming device all-in-one. This remote is a simple add-on that eliminates the need to juggle multiple remotes. Sideclick is available for Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and many other streaming devices. This remote is great for anyone that is streaming their favorite Netflix shows using a streaming device, and it’s especially great for kids (and grandparents) who sometimes have a hard time managing multiple remotes or over-complex universal remotes. Available for $29.99 on Amazon and in select Best Buy stores.

PROBLEM: Looking to add a quality outdoor camera, but they’re all so pricey plus they all have a monthly fee— What should I get?

SOLUTION: Blink — is the most affordable U.S.-based security camera company on the market. Their newest product this year is the Blink XT, an outdoor camera with a highly-respectable 1080p, weatherproof, and HD video. It solves a number of problems homeowners face from keeping your home safe to preventing porch theft, which is a growing problem. What makes all of Blink’s products special is its 2-year battery that runs on AA batteries. Along with that, there are no added fees and is the only security camera on the market that gives you unlimited cloud storage for your video clips at no added cost. Blink XT starts at $129 and you can purchase it on their website here: https://blinkforhome.com/collections/outdoor-security-camera

PROBLEM: Trouble sleeping? Did you know lower temperatures encourage sleeping—What should I do?

SOLUTION: Tanda Mattress: Did you know approximately 1-in-3 adults don’t get enough sleep at night? Although often unacknowledged in today’s busy world, a restful night’s sleep is essential for good health and overall well being. It all starts with creating the best environment for sleep. Studies have shown that the optimal temperature for a comfortable night’s sleep falls between 65 and 72 degrees. That’s where the Tanda Mattress comes in. Tanda is the innovative new mattress that incorporates ATROS technology to pull cool air from the environment and transfer it to the mattress to help you fall asleep faster and then keep your core body temperature from climbing at night to help you stay asleep longer. In addition, the mattress features a breathable Opti-breeze foam core that also works to regulate body temperature so you do not retain heat throughout the night. The combination of ATROS and Opti-breeze makes Tanda just the right fit so every night is a good night. Available in all sizes from twin to California king, the Tanda Mattress is available online at tandasleep.com at a starting price of $550. You can see the cooling Tanda feature on this thermo-imaging video: https://youtu.be/PmHeY5C0qNA

PROBLEM: My kids are always on the Internet and I’m worried about what they are doing online?

SOLUTION: Circle Home — is a device that pairs with your in-home Wi-Fi, and is managed through a free smartphone app (iOS or Android). Circle Home gives parents the ability to control their children’s access to the Internet both at home and away from home. Parents can filter content, set time limits, set a bedtime, and pause the Internet™. Each child has his/her own profile and settings. Parents can completely customize Internet access for each child based on the child’s age and parents’ preferences. Additionally, parents can add “Circle Go” to manage their family’s mobile devices outside the home on any data or WiFi network. Circle with Disney offers products to help parents stay informed about their kids’ online activities and limit screen time on connected device in the home and on-the-go, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and gaming consoles. Users can get more information and purchase at meetcircle.com or leading retailers such as Best Buy, Target, Walmart and Amazon. Circle Home is $99, if you want “Circle Go” that’s $4.95/month.

PROBLEM: Seniors who are isolated tend to get anxious, depressed and lonely. What can be done to improve this growing problem?

SOLUTION: Qoobo – is a cat-like interactive furry pillow. It was recognized and honored with a show award at this month’s CEATEC Electronics Conference in Tokyo, Japan. By holding and stroking the pillow causes the tail to move and wag. Fun for everyone, the pillow designers believe isolated seniors will have the most to gain. Qoobo should reduce anxiety, depression and loneliness. Qoobo is expected to launch in 2018, but you can register now with Yukai Engineering. Once Qoobo is ready for consumers, you will be contacted, so you can decide at that time if you want to add Qoobo to your family. Qoobo is expected to cost about $100. To register or learn more, go to http://qoobo.info

PROBLEM: Love hard boiled eggs, but hate peeling them

SOLUTION: The Negg® – makes quick work of this dreaded kitchen chore. The word Negg stands for naked egg, and there is nothing that will coax an egg out of its shell faster than the Negg. Simply boil your eggs using the recipe included, add a ¼ cup of water and your egg to the Negg, snap on the top and shake. After 4-12 shakes you will feel the egg soften. Check frequently through the clear cylinder and when you see the egg white appear through the shell, you are done. Simply pop the egg out and squeeze it out of its shell. That’s all there is to it. The Negg which retails for $17.95, comes in seven different colors: red, yellow, white, black, green, fuchsia, pale pink and includes the recipe for the perfectly cooked hard-boiled egg and several other traditional egg recipes. Oh, and if you don’t want to do your own shaking, hand the pre-loaded Negg to the nearest child. They love using the Negg. The Negg is available at TheGrommet.com, HSN.com, Amazon.com, FreshFinds.com, and local retailers across the country. For more information about the Negg, and a listing of local stores that are presently carrying the Negg, go to www.neggmaker.com,

