63 days of love with Atlas Genius

SEATTLE - After multiple late-night television appearances and being a regular on the Top 10 Alternative hits charts, Atlas Genius has released their first single in two years with "63 Days."

"63 Days" was inspired by a break-up, but became a movement shortly after. The musical brothers Keith and Michael Jeffery are asking fans to spend 63 days spreading love and compassion everywhere they go.

In this New Day segment, Atlas Genius performs "63 Days" for our audience. Don't miss out on seeing them perform live at Neumos (925 E. Pike St. Seattle, WA) tonight, September 26th at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.

For more information about Atlas Genius, their music, and upcoming performances, check out their website.

