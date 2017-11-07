6 books to give your loved ones this holiday season

When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon, Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II by Liza Mundy, and Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking by Samin Nosrat.

Give your loved ones the gift of stories! With all the books out there, you can be sure to find the perfect one to give any of your loved ones for the holidays. Emily Calkins from King County Library System has 6 books in particular that make great gifts this year:

Thank You, Bees by Toni Yuly

When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon

Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II by Liza Mundy

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking by Samin Nosrat

Seven Days of Us by Francesa Hornak

Love, Santa by Martha Brockenbrough

© 2017 KING-TV