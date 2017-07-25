KING
5th Ave presents the new musical 'Fun Home'

Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PDT July 25, 2017

The award winning musical "Fun Home" is a groundbreaking show based on the best-selling graphic memoir by Alison Bechdel. It became the talk of the twenty-fifteen Broadway season, winning five Tony awards including Best Musical, and made history as the first show written exclusively by women.

Show Info:

Musical: Fun Home
When: Jul 11 – Jul 30, 2017
Where: 5th AVE Theatre

