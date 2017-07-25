5th Ave presents the new musical 'Fun Home'

The award winning musical "Fun Home" is a groundbreaking show based on the best-selling graphic memoir by Alison Bechdel. It became the talk of the twenty-fifteen Broadway season, winning five Tony awards including Best Musical, and made history as the first show written exclusively by women.
Show Info:
Musical: Fun Home
When: Jul 11 – Jul 30, 2017
Where: 5th AVE Theatre
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs