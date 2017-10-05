5 steps to heal from emotional trauma

SEATTLE - Michael Talbot Kelly from the Chopra Treatment Center shares five simple steps for healing from stressful events in our lives that cause emotional trauma. This type of trauma is common, and if left ignored can lead to serious emotional, physical and cognitive issues.

Kelly is a holistic Psychotherapist, Midlife Awakening Specialist and Spiritual Counselor who has been in the field for 25 years. His path to emotional healing can be achieved in these 5 simple steps:

Be willing to heal Accept support from your loved ones Seek the assistance of trained professionals Practice meditation and mindfulness Incorporate movement into your daily routine

