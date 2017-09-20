20th Anniversary of Local Sightings Film Festival kicks off this week

Movie production digital clapper board (Photo: oatjo, Custom)

For two decades, the Local Sightings Film Festival has featured films and filmmakers from the Northwest. This year's festival kicks off later this week with walks down memory lane, as well as the newest releases.

Northwest Film Forum Executive Director Courtney Sheehan shared more about the festival and spotlighted several new films. She also highlighted the groundbreaking documentary, Hype!, which chronicles Seattle's powerhouse music scene in the 90's.

Local Sightings runs September 22nd - 30th. Check out the complete listings here.

Connect with Northwest Film Forum on Facebook

© 2017 KING-TV