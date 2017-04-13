2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Alan White from Yes

Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee of Rush with 2017 Inductees Trevor Rabin, Alan White, and Bill Bruford of Yes. 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) (Photo: Nicholas Hunt, Custom)

The rock band Yes pioneered the progressive rock genre that exploded in the late 1960s and early 70s. Over the past five decades, the band has released nearly two dozen studio albums, fourteen live albums and countless compilations. And they're still touring!

This past weekend, Yes joined Seattle's Pearl Jam, ELO, Journey, folk music icon Joan Baez, and the late rap artist Tupac Shakur as the 2017 inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Longtime Yes drummer Alan White calls the Seattle area "home." He joined New Day NW today to share the experience of being inducted, and what keeps his musical passion alive.

HBO will air the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony and concert, in its entirety, on Saturday, April 29th at 8:00pm.

Yes is embarking on a summer tour entitled YESTIVAL along with Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy. For these 2017 YESTIVAL shows, YES will play one track live, from each studio album from YES (1969) to DRAMA (1980), chronologically, with a few surprises thrown in.

Presales & Onsales begin April 13th & 14th.

Here are the scheduled tour dates (additional dates will be announced soon):

Aug 04 – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, NC

Aug 05 – Holmes Convocation Center, Appalachian State University, Boone, NC

Aug 07 – Pier Six Concert Pavilion, Baltimore, MD

Aug 08 – Tower Theatre, Upper Darby, PA

Aug 10 – The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, CT

Aug 11 – Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk, Brooklyn, NY

Aug 12 – P.N.C. Bank Center, Holmdel, NJ

Aug 16 – The Palace Theatre, Greensburg, PA

Aug 17 – DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

Aug 19 – Festival Park – Grand Victoria Casino, Elgin, IL

Aug 20 – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*, Cleveland, OH

Aug 22 – The Zoo Amphitheatre, Oklahoma City, OK

Aug 23 – Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land, TX

Aug 25 – Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

Aug 26 – The Joint @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV

Aug 29 – Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, CA

Sep 03 – Tulalip Amphitheatre, Tulalip, WA

*A benefit for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

