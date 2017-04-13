2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Alan White from Yes
Longtime Yes drummer Alan White joined New Day NW to share the experience of being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as well as what keeps the band going, after more than 50 years of recording and touring.
KING 12:09 PM. PDT April 13, 2017
