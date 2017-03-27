100th anniversary of Seattle's Stanley Cup victory

Seattle is celebrating a sports centennial. On March 26, 1917, the Seattle Metropolitans became the first American hockey team to win the coveted Stanley Cup. Now, one hundred years later, the City and the local hockey community are pulling out all the stops to celebrate this impressive milestone.

Phil Pritchard, from the Hockey Hall of Fame, showcased this historic feat by bringing Seattle Metropolitans artifacts from the Hockey Hall of Fame museum in Toronto. Everett Youth hockey coach Turner Stevenson, who won the Stanley Cup in 2003 with the New Jersey Devils, shared his unique perspective.

The Seattle Metropolitans artifacts will be on display at the following locations, before being returned to the Hockey Hall of Fame:

Monday, March 26 , 2017:

12:00 PM (PST) – 1:00PM On display at the Columbia Tower Club (701 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104)

1:15 PM-1:45 PM – Observation Deck of the Space Needle (400 Broad St,, Seattle, WA 98109)

2:30 PM Trophy Tour – Kerry Park, Fremont Troll, Pike Place Market, Columbia Tower Club

Tuesday, March 26 , 2017:

9:45 AM-2:00PM (PST): MOHAI (Museum of History and Industry) (860 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109)

