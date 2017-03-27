100th anniversary of Seattle's Stanley Cup victory
On March 26, 1917, the Seattle Metropolitans became the first American hockey team to win the coveted Stanley Cup. Now, one hundred years later, the City and the local hockey community are celebrating this impressive milestone.
KING 1:23 PM. PDT March 27, 2017
