10 year old Ballard boy wins national award for his work with cheetah preservation

A ten-year-old boy from Ballard is helping preserve the cheetah population half a world away. Joris Hutchison has raised more than $14,000 through garage sales, lemonade stands, and other projects, to pay for GPS collars used to track and protect cheetahs in Namibia. He also volunteers at a wildlife sanctuary there.

For this work, he's just been named a national winner of this year's Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes. Joris shared more about how his passion for helping cheetahs began, as well as his latest fundraising efforts.

