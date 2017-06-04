KING
Megyn Kelly on new NBC show: 'It's a growth opportunity for me as a human being'

Kyle Clark of 9NEWS in Denver speaks with Megyn Kelly about her new show, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly

KUSA 9:47 PM. PDT June 04, 2017

KUSA - This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down for an interview with NBC's Megyn Kelly. It aired on her new show Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.

Regardless of the topic, Kelly says NBC viewers will get the same tenacious reporting she's built her career on.

Watch the video above to hear Kelly talk about the upcoming season. 

