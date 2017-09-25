Zip tours get scary in Bellevue

Go zip-lining in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, WASH. - Not far from the concrete jungle of Bellevue, Washington you can hear the echo of unusual sound. It comes from zip lines up above the city's urban forest.

"No one ever believes there is this slice of wild on the edge of Bellevue. We are in this amazing old growth forest," said Brad Bennett, manager of South Bellevue Community Center.

"If we strung all the lines together, I'm gonna estimate it would be maybe a mile and a half, mile and a quarter, somewhere in that neighborhood," said Bennett.

Anyone interested in speeding through the trees at about 35 miles per hour must gear-up, climb a ladder and leave their fears down in the dirt.

Zipliner Julia Leitman said, "I will probably let out a little scream because my adrenaline will be pumping."

And, that's what she did.

Riders must be at least nine years old and weigh between 60 - 275 pounds. The zip tours last approximately two and a half hours.

Scott Andrews and his team supervise each zip line tour.

The Bellevue Zip Tours are made up of seven zip lines that we affectionately call lines 1 through 6 1/2. That half line? It puts your feet back on the ground after going wild in the city," Andrews said.

After experiencing her zip tour, Leitman said, "And the wind is in your face, and you get the adrenaline going a little bit. It's also a really neat feel; you really don't realize that this is here. Bellevue is a mere four and a half miles away, very, very close. It's fun to let loose and go for a ride."

Located in Eastgate Park just off I-90

Register at 425.452.7101 or online at Bellevue Parks Online



