YouTube stars converge on Seattle

Some of the YouTube stars coming to VloggerFest (Photo: VloggerFest)

When Judy and Benji Travis of Seattle celebrated daughter Juliana's first steps, hundreds of thousands of people they have never met were also watching.

They are famous on YouTube, especially Judy, whose beauty tips channel "It's Judy's Time" and daily video blog 'It's Judy's Life" have amassed more than a million dedicated subscribers each. More than 11 million people have seen Judy giving birth to her twins.

"I don't know if you would consider this a job, but if you would, this is the best job in the world," said Judy Travis.

At VloggerFair, YouTube reality stars showed up for meet and greets with fans. Benji Travis was there, but Judy was not able to make it. Among the biggest stars was Shay Car Butler of The Shaytards, who has more than 3.7 million YouTube subscribers thanks to the wacky antics he shoots with his family.

"Some fans watch vloggers more frequently than they might see their own family," said vlogger and VloggerFest founder Chris Pirillo."Vlogging is storytelling. It's reality that's really real."

For a handful of YouTube stars, getting a TV show would be a step backwards.

"I think reality TV is mean," said Judy Travis. "It is so mean."

She prefers to stay home with her three children, working and playing and living her life on camera.

