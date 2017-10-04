MUKILTEO, WASH. - What started more than 30 years ago as one wanna-be rock musician with a day job selling woodstoves, is now a major company consisting of people who share a deep-seated passion for fire.

Kurt Rumens started a wood stove company over three decades ago and still has the original woodstove.

Now, Travis Industries is the largest, privately-owned wood, pellet and gas stove, insert and fireplace company in the North America.

Travis Industry's facility, the House of Fire, has over 600 employees who all share the passion. Continually innovating more beautiful, cost-effective, and inspiring ways to integrate fire into everyday living, they take it as a challenge to push the industry in new directions.

And along with their growth, they needed a distributor. They found that in a local, family-owned business: Rich's For The Home.

Rich's also had more than three decades to their name. It all started with one phone call, and 36 years later blossomed into five superstores, selling more wood stoves, hot tubs, grills, and outdoor furniture than anyone else in the country.

It's almost as if the partnership was meant to be.

Visit the House of Fire 11-acre campus in Mukilteo, Washington and get your very own house of fire-- a fireplace. The tour is entertaining and will truly open your eyes to what makes the company and their products so unique.

Travis Industries – House of Fire

12521 Harbour Reach Drive

Mukilteo, WA 98275

Phone: 425-609-2500

Email: tours@travis-inc.com

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

Copyright 2016 KING