Xpogo soars over Olympia

Xpogo Stunt Team's Dan Mahoney flips on a pogo stick!

They take pogo sticks where they've never gone before! The Xpogo Stunt Team tours the world, doin' shows, setting records, wowing crowds. And this weekend, they're in Olympia.

This team of athletes from all over the world uses air-powered pogo sticks made of aircraft grade aluminum.

They do flips, spins, grabs and fly over objects (sometimes people).

You can see them in person at Olympia's Hands On Children's Museum tomorrow (Saturday). They'll appear as part of the museum's "Summer Splash!" series featuring super heroes and stunts.

