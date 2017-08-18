World-renowned chalk artists gather in Redmond

REDMOND, WASH. - It will look as if a car is flying out of the pavement if you stand in just the right spot.

It's the first annual Pacific Northwest Chalk Fest Saturday and Sunday at Redmond Town Center. Masters of 3-D street art like Holland's Remko van Schaik, California's Ever Galvez and Chicago's Nate Baranowski, among others, will be on hand, working their magic.

Most expect their paintings to be complete for viewing Sunday afternoon. But fans are welcome to see the process.

In addition to the street murals, the festival includes a sidewalk sale, live music, kids art areas, sips and bites, workshops. Best of all, admission is free!

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV