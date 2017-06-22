World-class beach volleyball comes to Western Washington

The AVP Seattle Open beach volleyball tournament runs through Sunday, June 25.

ISSAQUAH, WASH. - It's one of the most popular sports on the planet.

"No shortage of ways to actually get out and play," said Jeff Conover, tournament director for the Association of Volleyball Professionals' Seattle Open.

Over the next few days, some of the biggest names in beach volleyball are battling it out at Lake Sammamish State Park.

"People who come down here, you get to see Olympic-caliber teams," added professional player Maddison McKibbin.

Up and coming players get the chance to face off against the world's best for their share of 150,000 dollars in prize money.

"Anyone can sign up, local or otherwise, try to make it into Friday - which is the start of the money rounds - play against the Olympians and all the top players in the country," Conover explained.

Mixing with the masters isn't a players-only experience. Spectators are also encouraged to mingle.

Conover said, "You can come on out, see the Olympians, get autographs, no problem. Everything's super-accessible."

McKibbin agreed, "Those lines are blurred because we all share this appreciation and love for the sport and for the lifestyle."

So if you want to get up-close and personal with some of the world's best, hit the beach at Lake Sammamish.

Conover said, "It's the most accessible pro sport out there, so come enjoy."

