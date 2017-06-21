A workout...with ribbons

Trainer Curt Ligot shows off one of his "core blades." (Photo: evening magazine)

SEATTLE - You wouldn't think you could get rock-hard abs prancing around with a ribbon. But a new workout from Georgetown trainer Curt Ligot will work you to the core!

He calls the equipment he invented "Core Blades."

His dad made the prototypes, which have a ribbon attached to the end. The ribbon acts as a guide to move you through the proper form.

Ligot came up with the idea while working with his mom.

"We were doing regular exercises like pushups and planks, and everything was hurting her," he said.

They were trying to use equipment like dumbbells, kettlebells and medicine balls, but she couldn't get the rhythm down. Ligot then took a metal pipe and attached one of her scarves to it.

"She was hitting every movement I taught her on the first try," Ligot said.

© 2017 KING-TV