Women supporting women at Seattle Ignited Women Project

Allison Tenney founded and coordinated the Seattle Ignited Women Project.

Before discovering their path to success, many women often have to move past personal challenges. Sometimes the best way to do that is to hear from others who’ve overcome the same struggles. Those kinds of conversations were highlighted at the Seattle Ignited Women Project.

From stories of post-partum depression, to admissions of body image issues and career setbacks. These usually taboo topics were in the spotlight at the Seattle event.

"This event is meant to show these women that you're not alone,” said event organizer Allison Tenney. “That just because my life might look a little different than yours, we have the same fears, we have the same struggles."

Allison is a mom of two who was struggling to hold things together. With help from her tribe of friends, she found her voice. Now, she hopes the collective voices of women will normalize these issues.

Stories like speaker and activist Erin Brown's.

"I spent most of my life obsessed with the idea that something was really wrong with my body,” said Brown. “What changed for me is I had a baby and as soon as I found out I had a baby girl, I realized that all I had to teach her about being a woman was how to hate herself."

And SportsCenter anchor Dianna Russini, who faced a swarm of scrutiny after she was wrongly accused on social media of sleeping with someone for a story.

"I mean messages after messages and horrible things are being said about me. ‘Slut, whore...’ Now, when you Google my name it's the first thing that pops up,” said Russini. “Not the story that I was the first reporter on the scene of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting that morning. Not that I was there for the Boston Marathon bombing."

While each of these women have faced different struggles, by speaking out, they've found their success and hope others find theirs, too.

Registration for next year’s Seattle Ignited Women Project event opens December 1, 2017.

