Women share stories of paths to success through 'Women Who Inspire' live chat

As part of our "Women Who Inspire" special, we teamed up with three women who inspire us to share stories about their paths to success, and discuss the common struggles women often have to face.

Our panelists included Allison Tenney, Maghogany Villars, and Erin Benzekein.

Allison Tenney

Allison not only runs her own business as a health and fitness coach, but also serves as the assistant soccer coach at Seattle U, and is a wife and mom to two girls. She founded the Seattle Ignited Women Project, which is an event dedicated to redefining what success and strength mean as a woman through sharing stories of fears and struggles.

Mahogany Villars

Mahogany previously a Social Worker for the Washington Division of Child and Family services and is now a Project Manager at a local nonprofit committed to systems change. She has worked extensively with young adults and families to help them overcome barriers. She's made social justice her life mission.

Erin Benzekein

Erin is the founder of Floret Flowers based in Skagit Valley and is author of a new book. She's appeared in numerous magazines including Martha Stewart Living, and has cultivated a well-known brand on social media -- with more than 400 Instagram followers.

Each of these women have impressive resumes, but the road to success might not be as easy as you think. In our conversation, we talked about the good, the bad and the ugly of their paths to success, in hopes that you at home can discover you are not alone with whatever it is you may be struggling with. It's our goal to help you find a sense of community tonight, and to feel inspired!

