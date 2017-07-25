SEATTLE - We know Washington produces some of the best beer and wine in the country and recently a top-notch group of judges from Seattle Magazine had the challenging tasks of picking out the best-of-the-best for 2017.

The July issue highlighted winners in their first ever Washington Beer Awards. A few of the winners included Silver City's Brewing and their Ridgetop Red for Best Amber/Red Ale, the honor for Best Pilsner went to Icicle Brewing Company in Leavenworth for their Crosscut Pilsner, and the Readers' Choice Award for Best Brewpub went to the iconic Pike Brewing down at Pike Place Market.

Seattle Magazine's new August issue features winners from their latest Washington Wine Awards. Some of the winners include Mark Ryan Winery and their 2014 Numbskull Bordeaux Red for Best Red Blend, Efeste wines in Woodinville won two awards; Best Sauvignon Blanc for their 2015 Feral Sauvignon Blanc and Best Dry Riesling for their 2014 Evergreen Riesling, and another double winner is Two Vintners. The Woodinville winery won the awards for Best Syrah for their 2014 Syrah and Best Merlot for their 2013 Merlot.

More wine winners can be found in the August edition of Seattle Magazine.

All the wineries and breweries mentioned above, plus several more, will be at a special tasting event Thursday, August 27. The 6th annual Red, White & Brew will bring together over 60 wine and beer winners for a fantastic and filling night of fun. You can also sample bites from some of Seattle's best restaurants. The tasting happens on July 27 at Fisher Pavilion on the Seattle Center campus. You can find tickets by clicking here.

