Wine Academy is one-of-a-kind

WEST SEATTLE, WASH. - It is the only school of its kind in western Washington.The Northwest Wine Academy teaches students how to make wine, market wine and pair wine with food.

This program at South Seattle College takes students from vineyard to table and everywhere in between.

Weekly tastings are also offered to the public...so students can see if the wine they made is any good!

Potential winemakers also get the opportunity to go the academy's annual, two-week trip to Europe (France, Italy or Spain) to meet the masters there.

