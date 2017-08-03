Win a special night out at the Space Needle

SEATTLE - Do you know someone's who's overcome major obstacles? Someone who could really use a well-deserved night out? The Space Needle wants to give a worthy Evening viewer just that!

To enter, click on the nomination page.

In 200 words or less, tell us why you or someone you know deserves a special night out. The winning entry will receive an all-inclusive dinner for four at SkyCity, valet parking, and other sweet swag.

The night out will be one of the final spins before the restaurant is temporally closed for the Century Project renovation.

Hurry, entries must be received by August 11! Good luck!

© 2017 KING-TV