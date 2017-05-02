Wildlife in the City Week highlights the city and nature coexisting

The National Wildlife Federation partnered with local organizations to present the first ever Seattle Wildlife in the City Week.

KING 7:47 PM. PDT May 02, 2017

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.   Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com.  Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories