Wildlife in Ballard

The first week of May is Seattle Wildlife in the City Week. You can see that concept in action in the heart of Ballard.



Ballard Corners Park is an urban oasis in the heart of a residential neighborhood. It strikes the balance of bringing nature into the city while creating plenty of play space for residents.



Beth Pratt-Bergstrom of the National Wildlife Federation said, "Our cities, we tend to think of them as off-limits for wildlife, that they're only appropriate for us. But it's not true. And, indeed, we have to start thinking of them as wildlife habitat because wildlife's running out of room."



The park was funded and built by locals. Before it even opened, Ballard Corners was attracting birds and other wildlife.



"It's wonderful vegetation that provides home for frogs, for birds, for pollinators," Pratt-Bergstrom said. "Look at this. Look at what the people of this city and this neighborhood have right in their midst."



The Wildlife in the City Festival takes place Saturday at Pacific Science Center.





